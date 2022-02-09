Sunny Hostin From ‘The View’ Isn’t Happy That Camilla Parker Bowles Will Become Queen Consort, Calls Her ‘Queen Adulterer’

Queen Elizabeth made headlines when she made a statement referring to Camilla Parker Bowles as the future “Queen Consort.” However, The View host Sunny Hostin is upset over Parker Bowles’ new status.

Hostin Brands Camilla ‘Queen Adulterer’

The hosts of the show discussed the queen’s statement and how some people are angry with the decision, particularly when taking into account Parker Bowles’ and Prince Charles’ explosive affair.

Hostin agreed, saying she wasn’t a fan of the queen’s decision, either. “Remember that famous interview when Diana, looking so hurt and looking so traumatized and looking, quite frankly, very depressed, said, ‘There were three of us in this marriage,’” Hostin said. “She was never given — I think — the chance by Charles to really be in love because Camilla was waiting in the wings like mistresses oftentimes do.”

Hostin suggested that Parker Bowles take on the title of “Princess” instead, out of respect for the late Princess Diana. “I don’t think you get the title of Queen when you really were a mistress, and maybe, you should just stick with ‘Princess Cohort’ [sic],” she explained. “She’s the Queen Adulterer.”

Other ‘View’ Hosts Are More Sympathetic

The other View hosts were more sympathetic to Parker Bowles. Ana Navarro said that this statement from the queen was most likely a move to make Charles happy. “Obviously, Camilla does not fit the Disney Princess narrative,” Navarro said. “She doesn’t fit the look, but there’s only one person who cares about this, and it’s Charles, who apparently has some sort of codependent, lifelong soulmate relationship.”

Sarah Haines agreed, saying, “She might be trying to get on good graces, as she reaches her twilight years.” Joy Behar chimed in, telling Hostin that many royals have had affairs and that she needs to “relax on this one.”

However, Hostin was unmoved. “They didn’t let Harry be happy with his princess,” she said, referring to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tumultuous relationship with the royal family and their subsequent escape to the United States.

The queen has now publicly made her wishes known. In a statement released ahead of her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth said, “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

