This Comfy Loungewear Is Chic Enough To Easily Incorporate Into Your Everyday Wardrobe

In a perfect world, our comfiest clothes would be our most fashionable. But a perfect world this is not. And until my ratty t-shirt and sweats from 2002 become en vogue, I (and many others) are forced to choose between looking cute and feeling comfortable.

Athleisure is an okay fix, but it’s not a very universally appropriate one. The line between casual and snuggly, formal and stylish, is a tricky one to dance. Yet somehow, Sunday Citizen has managed to perfect it.

Who Is Sunday Citizen?

(Sunday Citizen)

Sunday Citizen is a direct-to-consumer brand dedicated to creating fabric blends that are luxurious, durable, and sustainable. Its loungewear line features buttery smooth silks and ultra-cozy blends in various silhouettes, styles, and colors.

The best part, though, is the versatility. These attractive pieces are stylish enough to wear out and about while still cozy enough to sleep in.

Don’t suffer through discomfort for the sake of fashion again. Sunday Citizen’s loungewear line is here to make every day feel like pajama day.

100% Silk Strapless Shift Dress

If you’re not using silk, you’re missing out. This buttery soft fabric has a multitude of hair and skin benefits. Silk pillowcases and hair bonnets have been trendy beauty items for a while now. But what if you could wrap your whole body in silk?

Sunday Citizen makes that satiny smooth dream a reality with its washable silk sleep dress. The cool, breathable fabric is hot flash-proof and hypo-allergenic. Moreover, silk fibers help skin retain moisture, softening dry skin and slowing down the aging process.

This trendy shift dress is as fitting for the bedroom as it is brunch. Available in creamy latte, bold ruby, and classic black, this dress will become an instant wardrobe staple. Wear it anytime, anywhere—you’re going to look comfy and cute no matter what.

Flowy Hooded Poncho

It doesn’t take much for a hoodie to go from comfy to chokey. Even “loose” crewnecks can slide and bunch around the neck. I can’t imagine a time in which wrestling with fabric around your neck would be comfortable, and neither could Sunday Citizen.

Thus, the company created its Nube hooded poncho. This ultra-cozy piece features a roomy, wide neckline and draping sleeves. The poncho is loose enough to breathe but cozy enough to feel like you’re wearing an actual hug.

The Nube hooded poncho comes in eight colors, including olive, camel, and black. It’s machine-washable (and dryable), and yes, it even has pockets. Wearing a blanket in public is “frowned upon,” but you can get the same feeling in this snuggly poncho.

Nube Ribbed Long Cardigan

The Nube hooded poncho might feel like a blanket on your top half, but it does leave your bottom half wanting. But don’t reach for an extra blanket yet—SundayCitizen’s Nube ribbed long cardigan has got you covered (literally).

This ultra-soft, loose-fit cardigan doubles as a robe and open sweater. So, you can wear it at home, running errands, on date night, or all three. The ribbed, long cardigan comes in eight colors, ranging from muted neutrals to breezy baby blue.

Like all of SundayCitizen’s clothing, you can try it for 90 days. Use it, wash it, and if you don’t love it after three months, you can return it—no questions asked. But this cardigan is so comfy that you’re probably not going to want to take it off long enough to wash it.

Versatile Wrap With Pockets

The Nube pocket wrap combines the best of both poncho and cardigan worlds. It features a flowing, draped construction with an open front. Additionally, two front pockets make this piece as functional as it is cozy, perfect for everyday wear.

Drape the pocket wrap over a sundress for an extra layer of warmth. Or, add it to a t-shirt and jeans to create a slightly soft, slightly edgy look. The buttery soft fabric comes in all eight Nube line colors—my personal favorite is this delicate, rosy blush.

The Nube pocket wrap (and all of Sunday Citizen’s loungewear) comes with free shipping and returns on all US orders. Paired with its 90-day satisfaction guarantee, investing in a Sunday Citizen piece (or two or three) is a guilt-free breeze.

Sunday Citizen’s loungewear is sustainably made and built to last. From chill Sunday afternoons to your busiest weekday, these chic and cozy pieces are along for the ride.

