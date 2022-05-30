Better Than Being Naked: This Cooling Loungewear Is 20% Today Only!

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

While I might be relaxing in my loungewear, I expect it to be working hard. My favorite comfy clothes are warm enough to be cozy while still being cool and breathable. It can’t have any uncomfortable elastic cutting into my waist or back.

And for the love of all things relaxing, I do not want to have to spend my whole day adjusting straps, hiking up shorts, or fiddling with waist ties. Loungewear is supposed to work hard so we don’t have to, right?

I certainly think so—and so did Sunday Citizen when it created its revolutionary butter modal line of loungewear. Butter modal fabric is a featherlight blend of Modal, Acrylic, and Spandex. Like the name would suggest, it’s also buttery smooth to the touch.

In fact, it’s so lightweight and silky soft that it almost feels like you’re walking around naked. Enjoy lavish comfort (without the drafts or, you know, public indecency charges) with Sunday Citizen’s irresistibly comfortable loungewear.

In addition to being cozy, cool, and silky soft, I also want my loungewear to be as versatile as possible. I want to be able to run a quick errand without looking like I’m on my way to a slumber party.

So, the first Sunday Citizen piece that caught my attention was this breezy boat neck tee. The boat neckline is wide enough to be comfortable but not so wide that it’ll be falling off your shoulders all day. Plus, the three-quarter sleeves walk that fine line between too-warm and too-cold.

Of course, the best part about this tee is its versatility. It looks (and feels) amazing with leggings, biker shorts, and sweats for when I’m around the house. But I can also tuck it into a pair of high-waisted jeans or pop on a blazer for a neat, polished look.

For all-over comfort, you can pair your boat neck tee with a pair of Butter Modal joggers. These loose-fitting pants feature a soft, stretchy waistband. There are no waist ties, so you don’t have to worry about fiddling with knots—or worse, accidentally losing the string in the wash.

The straight-leg silhouette gives this ultra-cozy loungewear a sophisticated, modern look. Additionally, the snug ankle cuff makes these pants great for exercise, yoga, or chasing kiddos around the house. And just when you thought it couldn’t get better—these joggers have pockets, too.

Whether you’re going full-on couch potato or using your day off to knock out a to-do list, these joggers will keep you comfortable and cool while you do it. These chic joggers are the closest you’ll get to being able to walk around without pants on in public.

Cozy and chic loungewear is nice, but sometimes, it’s even better to enjoy decadent, unapologetic comfort. Sunday Citizen nailed this idea down pat with its silky smooth Butter Modal Robe.

This isn’t your average, bulky terry cloth robe. Sunday Citizen’s breezy robe features a ruched back, cinched waist tie, and pockets. Its long sleeves and calf-length keep you cozy as you climb out of bed. Meanwhile, the luxurious feel of the Butter Modal fabric will make you feel confident and glamorous, ready to take on the day.

With Free Shipping And Returns, You Can’t Go Wrong

Sunday Citizen’s loungewear might be a little pricier than PJs you’d pick up at your local Walmart, but that’s because they’re better. This high-quality loungewear is made to last. In the end, its durability, versatility, and lavish feel make it well worth the investment.

Plus, Sunday Citizen offers free shipping and free returns for 90 days after purchase. So, you have plenty of time to put your loungewear through all the necessary tests. Wear it running errands, sleep in it overnight, or try it on in hot and cold temperatures.

If you don’t absolutely love it, you can return it hassle-free with a prepaid shipping label that Sunday Citizen sends via email. But trust me—once you try on this featherlight, buttery smooth loungewear, you’re not going to want to take it off.

