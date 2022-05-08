Finally, A Swimsuit Designed For Real Women’s Bodies That Is Both Comfortable And Flattering

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Nothing sucks the joy out of summer like swimsuit shopping. It’s hard to pinpoint what, exactly, is the worst part: is it the inconsistent sizing? The limited options? The unflattering fitting room lights that highlight every dimple and curve?

Most often, it’s a disappointing mix of all of the above. Women’s swimsuits never seem to be designed for real bodies with natural, imperfect proportions. Meanwhile, the suits that are actually flattering can also be the blandest.

So, we’re left with options: do I choose something functional or fashionable? Smoothing or stylish? I thought these decisions were an inevitable part of swimsuit shopping—until I found Summersalt.

The Perfect Wrap One-Piece

(Summersalt)

Summersalt is a direct-to-consumer clothing brand that prioritizes inclusivity, sustainability, and honesty. But it isn’t their ethos that sold me; it was their appropriately named Perfect Wrap One-Piece.

And when they say perfect, they’re not messing around. The stylish one-piece suit features sturdy straps and a sexy, plunging V neckline. Its wrap silhouette creates an instant hourglass shape, drawing the eyes to the narrowest part of the waist with an attractive tie detail.

The Perfect Wrap One-Piece is also available in eleven eye-catching colors and prints, from classic black to funky zebra stripes to feminine florals. If you’re in need of a little extra coverage, the Long Torso Perfect Wrap One-Piece adds an extra 1 ¼” to the suit’s length and is available in five colors.

As Functional As It Is Flattering

(Summersalt)

It isn’t just what’s on the outside that makes this wrap one-piece so perfect; it’s what’s on the inside, too. The Perfect Wrap One-Piece has built-in soft cups for extra coverage and support. Additionally, Summersalt uses its fullest coverage bottoms (so you can stop finding ways to subtly pick a wedgie in public).

The suit’s signature fabric and construction have an overall compression effect. Not only does this smooth and flatter your figure. But it also means that your suit will stay in place whether you’re at the pool, in the ocean, on a boat, or otherwise.

Finally, this all-around winner of a swimsuit is made with 78% recycled polyamide and 22% elastane. That means your new suit looks good and is good for the planet—a win-win!

On the off-chance you aren’t in love with this swimsuit the second you try it on, Summersalt offers free returns and exchanges in the US. Say goodbye to messy in-store swimsuit racks and awful fluorescent lighting, and say hello to your new favorite swimsuit.

