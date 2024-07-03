Suki Waterhouse Opens Up About ‘Dark and Difficult’ Bradley Cooper Split

Bradley Cooper and Suki Waterhouse had a two-year relationship that spanned from 2013-2015. It has been nearly a decade since the pair split.

However, in a new interview, Waterhouse revealed that she still feels the impact of the breakup to this day.

Suki Waterhouse Details Bradley Cooper Split

“I really will say that I’m pretty strong at this point, but when something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating and disorientating,” she said.

“It probably has taken a decade to work myself out and actually be able to have this expansion in my life.”

One of the ways Waterhouse detailed how the breakup has continued to affect her life, is through her relationships. Waterhouse says that she believes the relationship only existed because of “fetishization.” But as she got older she realized that she commands a new level of respect.

“Your 20s are pretty sadistic. The love I experienced [then] was only ever a fetishization, and I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished,” she said.

“When you get into your 30s you’re almost instantly afforded a little bit more respect. It’s kind of delightful and shocking at the same time.”

Star Makes ‘Abbot Elementary’ Debut

Cooper continues to make a name for himself in the film industry. The acting star recently appeared on ABC’s hit show Abbott Elementary as himself.

Quinta Brunson, the creator of the sitcom, says that Cooper was “incredible” to work with. She also notes that he was eager to make it happen despite his “hectic schedule.”

“Bradley was actually incredible. He had a hectic schedule, of course, but was as eager to make it work as we were. We talked about the best creative way to have him join us for a cold open,” Brunson said in an email to Variety.

“Since he’s a local (to Philly) it was easy to imagine he was visiting his favorite deli. Besides that, he was lovely on set. Super kind and cool to the cast, crew, and kids. He walked down to meet the crew before it was even time for him to film. It was awesome, and it was a joy to act with him.”