Bradley Cooper Planning to ‘Hard Launch’ Gigi Hadid Romance at Oscars

Bradley Cooper is reportedly preparing to go public with his relationship with Gigi Hadid. Insiders report the two are going to “hard launch” their romance at the Academy Awards.

The Oscars is one of, if not the most important day in Hollywood. This year, Cooper is eyeing Oscar gold for his film Maestro. He plans to attend after-show parties with Hadid. The two reportedly started dating in October. However, things have grown more serious recently.

One insider told Page Six, “It’s definitely getting more serious, they are totally into each other.” Hadid plans to attend with Cooper to several Academy Awards after-parties. However, you probably won’t see them walk down the red carpet together. Cooper usually attends the Oscars with his mother Gloria Campano.

An insider said, “I don’t know if they will walk the Vanity Fair carpet together, but they will join up inside.”

Cooper’s relationship with Hadid comes a few years after he split from Irina Shayk, who he shares a daughter with. Shayk previously revealed that she liked to keep her relationship out of the limelight.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly,” she revealed to Glamour U.K. “I admire it and I think it’s great — but I think it’s all about personal choice.” “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family and I feel happy with it.”

Hadid and Cooper started dating in October of last year. Insiders close to the couple said that the relationship started with some casual fun.

“They are having fun,” they said of Hadid and Cooper. “She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all.” Hadid allegedly “had sort of a crush on [Cooper] for a while.”

“[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress,” the source continued. “It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute…and there is an attraction.”

However, things progressed at a quicker rate since then. Inside sources noted that the two have grown closer together and started dating seriously.

“They were pretty low-key when they were in town recently and had a date night in a private room at a local restaurant,” the source said.

“They were quietly dating for much longer before it went public and were very hush-hush, trying to see if things would work between them. They had several months together privately and things have been going really well,” they added.