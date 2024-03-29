suge-knight-sends-ominous-message-to-diddy-from-prison-following-home-raids

Bad Boy CEO Sean “P. Diddy” Combs has found himself in hot water. The hip-hop mogul’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by the FBI and U.S. Homeland Security earlier this week.

The legendary producer is allegedly connected to a sex trafficking ring. The feds are also eyeing him for drug and gun charges after his alleged “drug mule,” was arrested earlier this week.

Suge Knight Sends Warning to Diddy

As one of the biggest names in hip-hop, Diddy has made a myriad of friends over the years. But with his plethora of success in the music industry throughout his career, he has also gained some enemies through the years. One of those enemies is the former CEO of Death Row Records, Suge Knight.

Now Knight is speaking out on the allegations against Diddy, telling the mogul “You’re in danger.”

Death Row and Bad Boy had a notorious beef in the 1990s. Their respective top artists Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls were at odds after Shakur was shot during a visit to Quad Studios and accused Smalls and the rival label of arranging the shooting.

Their disdain for each other worsened when Shakur was shot and killed on the Las Vegas Strip in 1996.

R. Kelly Sends Warning to Mogul’s Critics

The allegations against Diddy are serious. But some people have taken the opportunity to make light of the situation. Some people such as 50 Cent, have made light of his alleged crimes and took to social media to post memes about the situation. But famed singer R. Kelly is warning others about the danger of celebrating Diddy’s downfall.

“It’s crazy. Motherf—rs going to be out there laughing and making comedian jokes and doing all that other s—t on the radio and everything else, but they a— could be next,” he said.

“They are so stupid they don’t even realize the move that’s going on. I mean, it’s crazy, man. That’s why I don’t believe none of this sh—. You can’t tell me about anybody now. You can tell me on the weather is the sky blue, I’m not gonna believe the sh—. Because I’m in it now, I know what they do.”