Here’s What Authorities Found in Raids at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Homes

The Feds believe Sean “P.Diddy” Combs is connected to a sex trafficking investigation. The FBI and United States Homeland Security raided the homes of the hip-hop mogul this week.

And since the raid, one thing remains apparent. The hip-hop CEO appears to be in some really hot water.

Feds Find Guns In Diddy’s Homes During Raid

The Feds and Homeland Security were so thorough in their search. They also had both of his sons, Christian and Justin, detained in handcuffs while they searched the premises.

According to E! News, during the search, law enforcement discovered firearms at both of his homes in Miami and Los Angeles. It has not yet been confirmed if Combs legally owns the firearms found at his homes.

“After federal agents raided the rapper’s multi-million dollar homes in Miami and Los Angeles on March 25, sources with knowledge told NBC News on March 26 that firearms were found at both properties.

Additionally, Homeland Security Investigations seized Combs’ phones in Miami before he was scheduled to depart for a trip to the Bahamas,” E! News wrote.

FBI Eyeing Diddy For ‘Narcotics And Firearms’

The source also told E! that the ongoing investigation is centered on sex trafficking, but there are so many more illegal activities the feds are looking to uncover. They are also looking into narcotics and firearms distribution.

“The investigation is ongoing. A source close to the investigation told NBC News that the raid is connected to allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms. Three women and one man had been interviewed by federal officials in Manhattan about the investigation,” E! wrote.

That suspicion tracks. Because Diddy’s alleged drug mule was arrested at Miami Airport on the same day his homes were raided.

“Rapper Diddy’s alleged “drug mule” was arrested at a Miami airport. [This was] after federal agents raided the singer’s Florida and California homes. Brendon Paul, 25, was arrested Monday at Opa Locka Airport. The feds intercepted a private plane he was about to board with Diddy,” the New York Post reports.

“He was booked on one count of possession of suspected cocaine. And suspected marijuana edibles, according to a police report obtained by The Post.”