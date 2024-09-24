Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Music Streams Jump Following Trafficking Arrest and Indictment

After Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges, his music saw a big boost on streaming platforms.

Tunes released under the various names of the beleaguered rapper—Diddy, Puff Daddy, and P. Diddy—saw an average increase of 18.3% in on-demand streams from September 13 to 19, compared to the previous tracking week, according to data from the analytics company Luminate per The New York Post.

Other artists facing controversies have experienced significant increases in their streaming numbers. For instance, R. Kelly’s streams doubled after the release of a Lifetime documentary series detailing allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls. His album sales also surged by 517% following his 2021 conviction on sex trafficking charges.

The Death of an Artist Also Historically Boosts Album Sales

Indeed, aside from courting controversy, an artist’s death seems to be the ultimate boost in popularity with consumers.

For instance, following Kurt Cobain’s suicide in April 1994, Nirvana’s original studio albums surged in chart rankings. In Utero rose from No. 72 to No. 27, Nevermind saw a nearly 200% increase in sales. Meanwhile, their first album, Bleach, debuted at No. 6 on the Top Pop Catalog chart, per CNBC.

Coincidentally, Diddy is reportedly under suicide watch at a Brooklyn detention center until his trial for sex trafficking charges.

Infamous for its deplorable conditions, MDC Brooklyn, an industrial complex situated by the waterfront, houses 1,200 inmates. In 2019, inmates endured a frigid eight-day blackout, which led to a $10 million class action settlement in their favor.

Combs joins a list of high-profile inmates, including singer R. Kelly, disgraced cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried, and rapper Ja Rule, all of whom have been held at the same federal detention center.

Diddy was arrested six months after authorities executed raids on his residences in Miami and Los Angeles. During these operations, Homeland Security uncovered supplies for his “Freak Off” parties. These included lighting equipment, baby oil, and an astonishing 1,000 bottles of lubricant.

Combs faces accusations of pressuring women into “Freak Off” sex sessions with male prostitutes, which were reportedly recorded. His employees are said to have helped by arranging travel, booking hotel rooms, and providing supplies like drugs and lubricants for these encounters.

The filings allege that he committed sexual assault, rape, sexual misconduct, and other related offenses. If found guilty of the sex trafficking charge alone, Diddy could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, with the potential for life imprisonment.