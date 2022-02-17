This Celeb-Approved Style Hack Will Take Inches Off Your Waist

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

If you’ve perused H&M, or any other trendy clothing store’s website lately, flashbacks of the deLiA*s catalog we all know and love will likely come rushing back to you. Baby tees, tees with band logos, crop tops, and oversized sweaters are all making a comeback. And, while we may have mixed feelings about some of the looks (side-eyes baby tees) other styles are more than welcome to make a reappearance in our closets.

Since we’re bringing back styles from the 80s and 90s, we’re happy to announce one of our favorites has popped back onto the scene. And it’s a great one if you want to accentuate your waist. Yep, the ruched top is back, and everyone from JLo to Dua Lipa has been caught wearing this scrunchy top.

We bet you’re thinking of super ’80s prom dresses and wedding dresses with tafetta galore. If metallics, sequins, and billowy puffed sleeves are coming to mind, try to erase those thoughts. Just, hear us out. Ruching, these days, has become less over-the-top. Plus, it gives you shapewear action, without having to wear actual shapewear. That’s a major improvement in our book!

Cinch In Your Waist With Ruching

Ruching, which became popular in the 80s, is a technique that gathers fabric together to create a ripple-like effect. Ruched tops can have fabric that’s gathered in the middle, which helps cinch in the waist. Sometimes the fabric is gathered on the sides, chest, or at the arms. Ruching can help accentuate the smallest part of your body (i.e. the waist) while helping to hide other areas.

Flattering on any body type, this style of clothing helps highlight areas that you want to show off. It also helps disguise parts that you would rather not. (Honestly, though, you should wear whatever you feel most comfortable in.)

The secret to picking the perfect ruched top is to find where you’d like the ruching to cinch in. Whatever you choose–middle, side, or all over ruching–just make sure it’s subtle. Too much ruching or tops with bold prints can negate the effect, leaving you looking a bit too frilly. Solid colors are your best bet with ruched tops, but small prints can look beautiful too!

Here are a few of our faves that we’ve hunted down from various shops. This spring, ruched tops will be everywhere! Happy shopping!

How To Wear A Ruched Top

This simply sweet ruched top is a perfect purchase if you want to try out the style. With ruching along the center and back of the shirt, this top will give a slimming, flattering shape. It’s available a subtle orange shade or a more vibrant, red pattern. Pair with wide-legged jeans, boots, and simple jewelry for an understated look.

With a subtle pretty print, this ruched mesh button-up will be the perfect top for spring. We’re loving the sleeve detail and all-over ruching that gives this top lots of movement. Wear tucked in or out with white flared ankle jeans and strappy sandals for a look that can go from a weekend day date to a casual workday.

