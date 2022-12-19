Need A Last Minute Gift For Him? This Affordable Slim Italian Leather Wallet Definitely Fits The Bill

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Whether you’re a little behind on holiday shopping this year or have been waiting for some wishlist inspo from the man on your list, everyone knows shopping for men can be a challenge—if not impossible.

But don’t panic, we’ve got your back. Amazon is probably your only on-time delivery option left, and we found the perfect last-minute gift option for that difficult man on your list. And before you call it basic, hear us out.

Maybe it’s not the most unique gift you could give, but it’s frustratingly true that a certain type of man tends to prefer practicality and utility—and that’s why we’re always stumped at gifting time. So our advice is: Lean into it.

If he wants useful, give him useful! A wallet is uber-practical, and this one is made from 100% high-quality Italian leather, which will last a lifetime. It was handcrafted in Italy’s legendary tannery, Conceria Il Ponte in Tuscany, and it will only get better with age.

The modernized, slim silhouette eliminates unsightly and uncomfortable pocket bulges, keeping things stylish, classy, and compact. In fact, Vera Forma claims it is the slimmest wallet on the market for its capacity, measuring 3 inches by 4.5 inches, and is only 0.16 inches thick.

Despite its minimalist design, the Vera Forma Minimalist wallet has room for the essentials, with a cash pocket and space for up to 16 cards, making it an excellent everyday carry.

Looking for an even slimmer, sleeker alternative? Check out the Vera Forma Slim version. It’s designed with a cash pocket and holds up to 12 cards. The slim version measures 3.5 inches by 3.9 inches and is 0.14 inches thick.

Whichever wallet you decide on, better choose fast! To receive it before Christmas, you’ll need to order soon!

