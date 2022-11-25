Celebrate Native American Heritage Day By Shopping At These Indigenous, Female-Owned Businesses

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

There are many ways to celebrate Native American Heritage Month (and day!) this November. It can be as simple as finding out what Native land you’re currently on to something more involved like donating to or taking action for indigenous rights organizations.

You can spend time educating yourself and your loved ones, attend a local powwow, or take a class to learn a traditional skill.

And there’s another really easy and fun way you can support the indigenous community without ever leaving home: shopping.

This Native American Heritage Day, consider celebrating the Native community near and far by supporting these incredible indigenous, female-owned businesses.

1. Kiyani

First on our list is the newly launched Kiyani, founded by Miranda Mullett, a member of the Navajo nation. Her Navajo upbringing influenced her creation of products that are as good for the body as they are for the planet.

Kiyana’s first product, a luscious body wash features soap berries, wild mint, eucalyptus, tea plant, and aloe, combined to create a refreshing, botanical scent.

While most commercial soaps are 90% water, Kiyani soaps are concentrated—you add the water, and the suds do the rest. Kiyani also uses recyclable aluminum refills and glass dispensers so that you can enjoy your soap without the extra plastic waste.

From the ingredients to the utility, Kiyani is definitely making a statement, and we’re excited for more products to follow.

2. Biulu Artisan Boutique

Biulu Artisan Boutique is based out of Winnipeg, Manitoba, and was founded by Lydia Morales, who is Huichol and Zapotec Indian. The boutique’s goal is to create sustainable economic opportunities for and sell the work of isolated, displaced, and marginalized indigenous tribes throughout the Americas.

Products include embossed leather bags and stunning, shoulder-skimming beaded earrings in a variety of shapes and colors, from fringe to butterflies to gingerbreads (hello, holiday wear). The boutique also features eye-catching lanyards, scarves and shawls, bags, and home decor. Each piece boasts vibrant colors, unique designs, and expert craftsmanship.

3. Naokah Designs

For a slightly more casual shopping experience, look no further than Northern Lights Designs’ shop on Etsy. The shop’s name, Naokah Lights, refers to the word for the Aurora Borealis in Sahtuót’įnę Gokedé, the language of a Northwestern indigenous territory in Canada.

The shop offers a wide range of tees and hoodies, from powerful messages supporting indigenous communities to seasonal and holiday designs. Whether you’re boasting your indigenous pride or your commitment to being an ally, this small shop of Sahtú, Tłı̨chǫ, and English Dene has something for everyone.

4. Sage And Oats

Sage and Oats is a Native-owned, multicultural shopping experience in Helena, Montana. But luckily, you don’t need a ticket to big sky country to enjoy the fantastic wares Sage and Oats has to offer. Owners Major and Michelle run a comprehensive Etsy shop featuring houseware, food, games, and more.

What better way to celebrate Native American Heritage Month than with an authentic indigenous feast? Sage & Oats offers a wide range of authentic meal mixings, including corn pinole, fry-bread mix, and authentic Native coffee. Additionally, the shop features toys for kids, wooden flutes, games, books, and more.

5. Shawl Lady

As her shop name implies, Minneapolis-based Chholing Taha, a member of the Cree nation, is a whiz when it comes to making shawls and knits. From a breathtaking Spirit Pony ceremonial shawl to cozy knits for the winter, ShawlLadyDotCom Etsy shop features high-quality items made with love from home.

That includes a stunning collection of fine art prints with botanical themes. She offers both original and economy prints as well as greeting cards to send to loved ones (or to collect for yourself). All artwork featured in her shop is designed and created start to finish by Taha with no imported goods.

6. Bella Coola Candle Co

And finally, the chilly winter months are the perfect time to enjoy the cozy scents of Bella Coola Candle Company’s artisanal soy candles. The Bella Coola, a Canada-based company, is Secwépemc and Euro-Canadian-owned and offers a vast array of candles.

From seasonal Mulled Wine and Bayberry + Fir candles to whimsical varieties like Flower Child and Unicorn Farts, Bella Coola Candle Co. has something to suit everyone’s tastes. These high-quality candles make excellent gifts for your loved ones—or yourself for a much-needed self-care moment.

So, no matter which Native land you find yourself on this Native American Heritage Day (I’m on Osage, Chickasaw, Yuchi, and Shawnee), you can celebrate, uplift, and empower members of the indigenous community with your spending power.

