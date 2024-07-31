stunning-olympic-swimmer-luana-alonso-sparks-frenzy-with-swimsuit-photos

Today’s Olympic thirst trap features swimmer Luana Alonso of Paraguay, who’s making waves and turning heads with her stunning swimsuit snaps.

In June, the swimmer proudly declared her qualification for the Paris Games, marking her second appearance at the Olympic level.

“It’s official! Qualified for the Paris Games 2024 ! My heart is happy to represent the country once again! Thank you to my family, friends and sponsors for making this possible!” Alonso wrote at the time. “Let’s go Paraguay.”

Luana Alonso proudly celebrated her qualification for the Olympics in June 2024.(Image via Instagram / Luana Alonso)

However, the swimmer was getting so much heat in the comments for her stunning figure, that she eventually disabled them. That said, just because the comments were hot, it didn’t mean the steamy snaps would stop flowing on Instagram.

Alonso previously competed in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo at just 17 years old. Now 20, she also participated in the 2022 World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, as well as at the South American Games in Asuncion, Paraguay, during the same year.

Last year, Alonso competed in the 2023 NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving Championships as a member of the SMU Mustangs. She concluded her time at SMU with personal bests in the 100 and 200 butterfly events, according to the university’s website.

Alonso (the second blonde from left) swam with the SMU Mustangs.(Image via Instagram / Luana Alonso)

Olympian Luana Alonso Routinely Flaunts Candid Swimsuit Snaps on Social Media

Of course, Luana Alonso documented her Olympic journey in a way befitting of a champion and not someone who would rather be a model/influencer.

In 2022, Alonso shared her experience of getting a tattoo of the Olympic rings on her hip. “Just joined the Olympic Rings tattoo club 🙋🏼‍♀️,” she wrote alongside a pic of her at the beach, sporting the new ink while wearing a swimsuit.

The ink Olympic ink was also featured in a sassy pic of Alonso taking a shower while in a barely-there neon green bikini. No doubt an essential part of her Olympic training.

Not only that, but Luana Alonso treats her fans to training videos. Needless to say, this entails her doing squats in what appears to be a swimsuit and hoodie combo. Surely this virtually bottom-half-naked look is done purely for comfort and not at all for attention.

Check out the poor sap in the red shirt doing his best to pretend he doesn’t notice Launa’s sweat-pumping legs and buttocks. NICE TRY, PAL. #gymcreeper

A gymgoer attempts to avert his eyes as Luana Alonso performs pantless squats. (Image via Instagram / Luana Alonso)

However, all of this training was for naught.

She was unable to progress beyond her heat and qualify for the women’s 100m butterfly semifinals last Saturday. Alonso placed sixth in her heat with a time of 1:03.09, which is slightly slower than her 1:00.37 from the Tokyo Olympics three years prior.

“I am very emotional because it was my last race,” Alonso told Claro Sports after the race, per the Daily Mail. “I am retiring from swimming,” she added.

Meanwhile, her nearly 400,000 Instagram followers should rest easy. While it seems Alonso is hanging up her swim cap, a career as a model and influencer seems all but certain. More swimsuit pictures are surely incoming…