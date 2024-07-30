french-diver-jules-bouyer-sparks-frenzy-with-wild-olympics-look

Today on “Rating Olympic Athletes’ Junk in Their Trunks,” we have one serious hunk of man meat: French diver Jules Bouyer.

Ah, poor Alexis Jandard. The French diver and Olympic hopeful seemed to be fishing for words of encouragement from his over 93,000 Instagram followers recently. The 27-year-old posted an image of himself alongside his teammate, 22-year-old Jules Bouyer.

In the image, the duo beam, giving thumbs up while wearing their diving speedos. “Welcome to Paris 2024 🇫🇷,” Jandard captioned the cheerful, wholesome image.

However, thirsty denizens of the internet dutifully transformed the innocent post into a twisted world of scandal, debauchery, and body shaming. It seems Jandard’s fans couldn’t get enough of Bouyer’s tight swimming trunks, and the bountiful treasure it contained.

The image found its way across the internet. The praise for Bouyer flowed, with one X user proclaiming” “[I don’t give a f–k] about the olympics can someone just tell me when french diver Jules Bouyer is on tv.”

“Been crushing on Jules Bouyer since last year. Glad more people are appreciating this beautiful man now,” a second fan added.

The bulge seemed to simply confuse some onlookers. One comment under the Instagram post inexplicably read: “Vive le 🍆🇫🇷.”

Readers, as far as I know, eggplants have nothing to do with France!

Meanwhile, Jandard’s more modest offering was all but overlooked. It seems fans of the Olympics are something of size queens. FOR SHAME!

Perhaps Bouyer had some idea of what he was up to. His “thumbs up” all but forces your eyes to gaze upon his fruitful groin area.

“Those Speedo’s are working overtime at this point,” one hot under-the-collar fan noted of Jules Boyer’s impressive assets. (Image via Instagram / Alexis Jandard)

Avid Olympics Fans Hungrily Feast on Images of French Diver Jules Bouyer

Of course, the internet’s thirst for Bouyer’s bulge shan’t ever be quenched.

On X, one avid French diving fan really went above and beyond for his support of Jules Bouyer. Upon seeing Bouyer in Speedos, they wrote: “he could do anything to me and i’d still worship him like god.” Talk about patriotism!

“I just really hope his speedo is getting paid time and a half,” another X user quipped.

Yet another Olympic watcher posted a series of images of Bouyer showcasing his bulging bundle of joy. You know, for science!

one academic topic in which i am extremely interested now is french diver jules bouyer. i find this subject very intellectually rewarding & intriguing. this subject is something i think many others would also enjoy studying. there are many reasons why i find this topic fascinati– pic.twitter.com/Y9CS7urLl4 — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 29, 2024

Of course, Bouyer’s bulge isn’t the only thing captivating Olympics viewers worldwide. Dutch swimmer Arno Kamminga also recently made waves due to his revealing trunks.

Due to his “powerskin” style trunks, the Olympian seemed all but naked when he exited the pool after the competition. Fans loved the show of skin.

Genuine thoughts based on the Dutch swim trunks



1. Netherlands must be a fan of Aboriginal dot paintings

2. I also thought it was weird he was only wearing speedos

3. How very patriotic that he would develop orange Chicken Pox#OlympicGames #Swimming pic.twitter.com/mJ753OqlKr — Ian M (@Ian_MJ1) July 27, 2024

Stay tuned for our continuing coverage of male Olympic athletes in skimpy swimwear…