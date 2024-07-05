stray-fireworks-injure-several-at-4th-of-july-event-featuring-jonas-brothers

The Jonas Brothers took the stage after a mishap with fireworks injured several people at a Fourth of July celebration. One of the victims sustained serious injuries when the stray fireworks landed in the crowd during the national anthem on Brigham Young University’s campus in Provo, Utah.

A total of six individuals were hospitalized after out-of-control pyrotechnics struck attendees at the Stadium of Fire event at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Thursday, officials informed ABC4. The “Stadium of Fire” is an annual 4th of July music festival held at BYU’s football stadium. This year, the Jonas Brothers have the honor of headlining the 4th of July event.

A spectator was struck in the face by a firework, resulting in a severe injury, according to reports from Utah State troopers and Provo police. The incident occurred after the conclusion of the “Star Spangled Banner”. During a flyover by four F-35 jets from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base, when stray fireworks were inadvertently launched.

As smoke billowed from the firework impact zones, hundreds of people waved and shouted, desperately seeking medical attention for the injured.

Multiple videos shared on social media showed the out-of-control projectiles spinning wildly from the top of one of the stadium’s endzone grandstands, eventually landing either in the crowd or on the field.

At stadium of fire in provo and fireworks hit people about 10 over from me. #stadiumoffire pic.twitter.com/1moIB1KemY — John Pestana (@jpestana) July 5, 2024

Meanwhile, footage from a different view shows a cheerleader narrowly avoiding a misfired firework.

Bystanders Bear Witness to the 4th of July Fireworks Gaffe

Bystanders took to X to express their alarm at the scene. “So crazy! Saw it from the other side. Hopefully everyone’s ok!”, one onlooker wrote. “We are sitting about 30 seats to the right of this,” another from the crowd added. “One of the fireworks hit the seat in front of me,’ a third spectator wrote.

The severity of the injuries remains unknown. The 4th of July show was briefly halted to allow medical personnel to attend to the injured spectators. However, it resumed around 9 p.m.

“Safety is of the utmost importance to us. All pyrotechnics at Stadium of Fire are thoroughly checked before the show. [They] were rechecked after tonight’s incident,” the organization wrote on Facebook.

“Our thoughts are with those who were impacted. We are following up with them to make sure they are okay.”

