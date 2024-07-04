Hilarious ‘Back Up Terry’ Video Goes Viral Again Ahead of 4th of July Fireworks

Amid the 4th of July holiday, a vintage viral video has respawned. The “Put it in Reverse Terry” video has become a holiday classic.

The viral video features a man in a wheelchair setting a firecracker ablaze. The cameraman employs Terry to get out of harm’s way by putting his wheelchair in reverse. However, Terry struggles to get out of dodge and catches the fireworks from a mere meters away. It has become an all-time classic social media video.

Remember to leave out milk & cookies for Terry tonight pic.twitter.com/IgAncLBRcG — William Quintana (@WillQuintanaNW) July 3, 2024

Star’s Mother Sounds Off on Accident

The video of Terry setting the firecracker has become universally humorous. But there is a much deeper backstory to the social media star. Terry was paralyzed from an incident where he fell out of the bathtub. His mother, Antoinette Carter, says that it was one of the most painful things she has experienced.

“Terry has been in a wheelchair now for about 10 years. What happened is that he had a slip and fall getting out of the tub. The lower part of his back hit the tub and his neck hit the toilet,” said Annette Carter, Davis’ mother.

“It was one of the worst things, especially as a mother to see her only child cannot move. He was so active. Terry was a super active person, but it took a lot of his spirit away. I’m not going to cry. I’m not going to cry. It’s been a long hard journey just watching my child go from here to down here.”

Terry Gets Candid on Depression

The social media star, named Antario Davis also adds he was in a “deep depression” after his accident.

“I was in a very deep depression to where I tried to hurt myself. Then, I thought in my head. The only thing I thought about was my mom and my grandmother and how it would hurt them if I hurt myself like that,” said Davis.

However, gaining notoriety through the viral video has helped him bounce back.

“It’s really awesome. I want to thank all of my fans that’s out there that’s helping me with getting myself back up to where I was because I was just in a depressive state. I’m better now. I’m bringing myself back up,” he added.