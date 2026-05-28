Major ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor and Girlfriend Expecting Baby Together

Another baby is scrubbing in for one Grey’s Anatomy star. The actor is expecting his third child, the first with his current partner, who confirmed the news on Instagram.

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Indeed, Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva, who is dating Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams, took to Instagram on May 18 to make the grand reveal of her growing baby bump in an epic photo dump.

Among the many photos, a video shows Onieva highlighting her baby bump in a red minidress on the beach. In another picture, the 33-year-old wears white striped pants and a cropped sweater, turning to the side to show off her growing belly.

“✨vida✨,” she captioned the sweet post.

So far, Williams hasn’t commented on the upcoming bundle of joy.

Alejandra Onieva and Jesse Williams Met While Working on a TV Show Together

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old shares two children, daughter Sadie, 11, and son Maceo, 10, with real estate broker Aryn Drake-Lee, also 44.

Williams and Onieva met while filming the Amazon Prime series Hotel Costiera.

Alejandra Onieva and Jesse Williams last year. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for GQ)

Last year, the veteran Grey’s Anatomy star admitted that shooting on location in Italy was a strain on him. Especially with his young kids being an ocean away.

“Not only acting, but producing every night and looking at dailies and giving notes and all these things,” Williams detailed to PEOPLE at the time. “I say that because sleep is most important, and I did not get a lot of it.”

“[I was] waking up at 3 a.m. to call the kids because I’m nine hours ahead of them, so sleep was really tough,” the Cabin in the Woods star added.

Williams and Drake-Lee divorced in 2017 after a custody dispute. Williams initially filed for joint custody, claiming Drake-Lee was limiting his access to their children, while Drake-Lee requested sole custody. They settled in 2018, agreeing to 50/50 joint legal custody, per PEOPLE.

Here’s hoping the former couple is ready for a blended family!