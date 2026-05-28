Spencer Pratt’s Sister Stephanie Walks Back Her Previous Criticism About Him Running For LA Mayor

Months after advising others not to vote for her older brother, Spencer Pratt, in the upcoming LA mayoral election, Stephanie Pratt has seemingly walked back her previous comments.

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In February, Stephanie called out her brother in a scathing post on X.

“Spencer has done great work for the Palisades,” she wrote, pointing out her brother’s activism following the 2025 Pacific Palisades Fire. “But LA does not need another unqualified and inexperienced mayor. A vote for him is a vote for stupidity.”

Stephanie then wrote, “In an ideal world, the Palisades would have their own mayor and police department.”

She did note that while she would “love” her brother in charge of the neighborhood, she didn’t believe he would actually lead LA.

“I have no problem with Spencr playing government,” the younger Pratt explained. “But our city needs help.”

She also claimed that her brother is “just trying to stay famous and sell his memoir.”

When she was criticized for her remarks, Stephanie became defensive. “Everyone saying I should support him no matter what. Sorry, he beat me up when I was 18,” she stated. “[And] put me in the hospital. So no, he doesn’t belong in the government. Run the Palisades all you want, not LA.”

Stephanie went on to accuse her brother of getting her “hooked” on drugs. “Almost forgot how it all started – he’s the one who got me hooked on hard core drugs at 15,” she said. “I’ve kept this all a secret for years. He also had a hidden drug addiction. Now do you get he shouldn’t be running LA. Thank you. Amen.”

Stephanie Now Says She Was ‘Wrong’ About Her Brother

Fast-forward to late May, Stephanie is now about-facing her stance on her brother’s mayoral campaign.

“I admit I was the first person to tell people that they were idiots if they voted for my brother,” she stated during a recent interview with Vanity Fair. “Wow, was I wrong. He has spent every day since the fires, finding the facts, the mistakes, the negligence, and uncovering the truth that they never wanted us to know.”

Meanwhile, Spencer recently spoke about how his family feels about his mayoral bid.

“My mom and dad are still struggling; they’ve lost everything, so they’re just keeping it together,” he said. “My sister [Stephanie] goes back and forth, and I obviously pray for her. My older sister [Kristin] is very supportive. Family will always be family [with] ups and downs. I’m doing this for my own soul and spirit.”

He then opened up about his wife, Heidi Montag, and her continuous support of his political ambitions.

“Heidi is so locked in with Jesus, she just keeps saying, ‘God has a great purpose for you, honey,'” Pratt shared.

Regarding his campaign, the former reality TV star discussed whether he feels politics are part of his destiny.

“I truly never imagined I would actually probably [become] the mayor,” he admitted. “I just wanted somebody to [tell] the truth, and I wanted to have that platform as a candidate against [Karen Bass] to get the truth. You can just get away with lying if you don’t have somebody saying that’s not true.”







