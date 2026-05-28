‘Shaft’ and ‘Klute’ Star Dies at 90: RIP to Charles Cioffi

Charles Cioffi, a scene-stealing character actor who appeared in classics like Shaft, Klute, and All the Right Moves, has died.

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The 90-year-old passed away on May 22 from natural causes at his home in Marina del Rey, California, according to TMZ.

Born in New York City on October 31, 1935, Cioffi spent nearly a decade in the theater, including on Broadway, before entering film and television.

According to IMDb, he made his small-screen debut in the 1969 CBS soap opera Where the Heart Is. However, it was his one-two punch in film in 1971 that truly made a mark.

That year, he played Lt. Vic Androzzi in the iconic film Shaft alongside Richard Roundtree and had an unforgettable role in the thriller Klute.

In Klute, Jane Fonda plays a prostitute, and Donald Sutherland is a detective investigating a missing person who may have been one of her clients. Cioffi plays an executive who hires the detective to follow her…

Jane Fonda and Charles Cioffi in a scene from 1971’s ‘Klute.’ (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

We won’t totally spoil it for those who haven’t seen the classic. Needless to say, Cioffi’s character isn’t who he seems to be, and the role really lets the actor shine.

Charles Cioffi Also Appeared Alongside Tom Cruise in an Early Film For the Superstar

From there, Cioffi enjoyed decades of appearances in high-profile shows. He popped up in Bonanza, Cannon, Kojak, Wonder Woman, The Six Million Dollar Man, Little House on the Prairie, and Hawaii Five-0. In the ’80s and ’90s, he appeared in Lou Grant, Taxi, St. Elsewhere, The Equalizer, Thirtysomething, The X-Files, Law & Order, and The Practice. He also had a recurring role on Get Christie Love!

Meanwhile, he also maintained a presence on daytime soap operas, playing roles on shows like Days of Our Lives, All My Children, and Another World.

His other film appearances included Time After Time (1979), Missing (1982), and Newsies (1992), alongside a young Christian Bale. In 1983, he played Tom Cruise’s gruff father in the teen sports drama All the Right Moves.

His final onscreen performance was in the 2005 TV Movie Detective, alongside Tom Berenger and Cybill Shepherd.

According to TMZ, Cioffi is survived by his wife, Anne, their two sons, and other extended family members.