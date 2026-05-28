Business Partner Sues ‘Real Housewives’ Personality Jill Zarin

Former Real Housewives of New York City cast member Jill Zarin faces a lawsuit from a former business partner who claims he invested heavily in her pickleball company before being cut out of profits and operations.

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According to a civil complaint filed April 15 in Palm Beach County Circuit Court, Noah Springer accuses Zarin and her business associate Gary Brody of breaching fiduciary duties tied to their company, Pickle Pro Labs. Springer alleges that he invested $500,000 into the business in December 2022 in exchange for a 25 percent ownership stake.

The lawsuit claims Pickle Pro Labs, formerly known as Pickle Innovation Studios, developed a pickleball regulation machine called Go-No-Go. Springer alleges that he contributed money, labor and business expenses to the venture while expecting monthly compensation of $5,000. He claims those payments stopped in May 2024.

Jill Zarin Accused Of Using Noah Springer’s Intellectual Property Illegally

Springer further alleges that Zarin and Brody created a separate company called GNG Enterprises FL and used it to market and sell the Go-No-Go machine without his involvement.

The complaint claims the machine relied on intellectual property and resources originally tied to Pickle Pro Labs. Springer also alleges that Zarin and Brody blocked his access to company accounts and deleted or restricted his corporate email access.

The lawsuit accuses Zarin and Brody of misappropriating company funds and diverting corporate opportunities for personal gain. Springer seeks injunctive relief and financial compensation through the court. PEOPLE reported that Springer wants “his ownership interests and investments to be respected” and hopes to receive adequate compensation.

Zarin, 62, gained fame as one of the original cast members of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City. She appeared on the series from 2008 through 2011. She later built several business ventures tied to fashion, jewelry, and lifestyle branding while remaining active in reality television.

Zarin has publicly disputed the allegations. According to Cut!, she said, “the beauty in America is you can sue anyone for anything,” and insisted she expected the facts to favor her position once the case proceeds.