Steve-O Reveals Wild Plastic Surgery Plans: ‘People Are Going to F—king Hate on It’

In an interesting turn of events, Steve-O announced wild plastic surgery plans that are not what anyone would expect.

While appearing on the X5 Podcast on Wednesday, July 3, the Jackass star announced he is planning to undergo a breast augmentation.

“I came up with the idea a few years ago to get a boob job,” Steve-O explained. “And just film a bunch of legitimately funny hidden camera pranks with me in disguise, in various disguises, and then revealing who I actually am, and just funny endurance stunts and whatever.”

The TV personality continued to explain why he was doing the surgery. “I’ve been so particularly in love with that idea because the comedy,” he said. “The opportunity for comedy, I believe is absolutely there, and it’s like the quintessential Steve-O — that level of commitment.”

Steve-O is 100% serious about having the procedure done. However, he also said that he would have the implants for “max two months” before having them removed. He further confirmed that he will be getting a “D-cup.”

“I spoke with the doctors, and I said to them candidly, ‘The one thing I’m really freaked out about and bummed out about and would back out of this over is if I’m just gonna be a mess afterwards,’” he continued. “You know, it’s going under the muscle, and the doctors are completely unfazed, like, ‘Two months, it comes out, absolutely no issue.’”

Steve-O also reassured the podcast hosts that has “absolutely the best doctor in the world at giving men gorgeous boobs.”

Steve-O’s Procedure May Be Happening Very Soon

Although he announced when the surgery was going to take place, the podcast decided to bleep out the exact date.

Steve-O also said he is ready to set the bar “so f—ing high” when it comes to his stunts. He does admit that this plan may be taking things too far.

“In the spirit of gone too far like getting a boob job [is a] nuclear move,” he said. “Like all kinds of people are going to just f—king hate on it like crazy and so many people are going to know about it that I’m just like kind of looking at it like a numbers game.”

Steve-O is also well aware of the backlash he may receive from this stunt. “I’ve always been a body modification guy, like with my back tattoo, with my butt piercing,” he said. “Body modification has been part of my f—king deal, it’s been a lane in my art since the beginning. And this level of commitment to this bit, how nuts it is — I believe in it.”

However, following the interview, Steve-O admitted he may have shared too much about his upcoming breast augmentation plans. “I said way more in this interview than I should have, but f–k it!” he declared on Instagram. “My life is about to get properly crazy.”