Steve-O Claims Bill Maher Refused to Avoid Smoking Weed for ‘Club Random’ Interview

Steve-O is a reality star most known for his antics on MTV’s hit show Jackass. On the show Steve-O shows his wild side, participating in some of the most off-the-wall activities you will see.

Since departing from the show, the reality star has gotten clean as he is now 16 years sober. And even though he has turned over a new leaf in his life, not everyone has been as accepting of his new chapter.

Steve-O Says Smoking Was ‘Deal Breaker’ For Podcast Host

The reality star recently recalled a time when he was supposed to appear on Bill Maher’s ‘Club Random’ However the appearance was cancelled because Maher refused to stop smoking weed.

“For me, I’m a clean and sober guy. It’s very important that I maintain my sobriety. I’m about to be sweet 16 [years sober], coming up on it. Really, there’s nothing I value more than my sobriety. There’s nothing more that I protect than my recovery,” he said.

“I found it kind of upsetting when the Bill Maher podcast reached out — and his thing is he smokes pot the whole time while he interviews people. I said, ‘Hey, I’d happily go on there, but while I’m on, out of respect for my sobriety, could he refrain from smoking pot?’ He said, ‘No, that’s a deal breaker.’”

Snoop Dogg Recalls Weed Making Michael Jackson Mad

It is no secret that hip-hop star Snoop Dogg smokes a lot of weed. He has built his brand on being a Stoner. It’s something that a lot of people can relate to. But not everyone is a fan. In a recent interview with Andy Cohen, Snoop recalled a time when his smoking upset the late Michael Jackson.

“Christian Audiegier had a show in Vegas. The performers he had Snoop Dogg perform, Michael Jackson perform. But where he messed up, he put Michael Jackson’s dressing room right next to Snoop Dogg’s,” he said.

Snoop went on to indicate that he was smoking in his dressing room. As he exited Michael was standing outside waiting for him. And the pop star was noticeably angry about the marijuana smell coming from his dressing room.