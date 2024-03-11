bam-margera-hospitalized-following-skateboarding-accident

Reality show star Bam Margera is all too familiar with taking high risk. He was one of the original stars of the hit television show Jackass. But this time things did not pan out so well for Margera.

In a clip obtained by TMZ, the former Jackass star was involved in a skateboarding incident and appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain.

Bam Margera reveals he has torn his MCL.

Twitter Reacts to Bam Margera’s Incident

With Margera being a famed reality star of course the clip of the incident went viral on social media. Fans had mixed reactions to Bam’s latest stunt.

“This is why you pick up a golf club and a 6 pack of beer in your 40s and leave the other stuff alone,” one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“He’s too old to be skating and he’s washed up,” another said.

“Bros going back on the painkillers gonna be a wild time,” another added.

Reality Star Diagnosed With Torn ACL

Fans’ concern for Margera appeared to be legitimate. The skateboarding incident equaled a torn ACL for the reality star.

“Turns out, it was quite bad … ’cause he headed straight to the hospital after the wipeout. But, he luckily managed to avoid surgery and only needed a knee brace and some crutches instead,” TMZ added.

“Bam kept his fans in the loop … taking to IG to share the news of his MCL tear — which is essentially a stretch, partial tear, or complete tear of the medial collateral ligament.”