Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha in Tears Following Tense Argument With Paris Police

Stephen Curry was the star of Team USA’s gold medal game against France on August 10. His wife – Ayesha Curry – was in town to see her husband win his first gold medal in person.

Following the epic 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony, Team USA hit the town to celebrate their victory. But outside of a venue, Ayesha Curry was captured on tape in tears following a tense argument with local police.

Ayesha Curry was seen tearing up after being assaulted & harassed by some French people, at some point later in the video Draymond Green walked up to the police to explain to them that a baby was hit 😳 pic.twitter.com/uSLSsTlgZ9 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 11, 2024

Stephen Curry’s Wife Ayesha in Tears Following Argument With Paris Police

“The TV personality – who was in Paris to cheer on her Team USA star hubby as he willed the U.S. to a victory over France in Saturday’s gold medal game – is going viral. Video shows her wiping away tears while having a tense face-off with local authorities,” TMZ reported.

“It seems there was a dispute over whether or not Ayesha and her infant son, Caius Chai, were allowed to make their way over to their car. From the sounds of it, baby Caius got caught up in the chaos. And was clocked in the noggin by someone on the scene. Which prompted an emotional response from Ayesha and Steph’s mom, Sonya.”

It was also reported that Stephen Curry’s former teammate, Draymond Green, was there with the incident occurred. He was heard saying, “So even after y’all hit the baby in the head, there’s still nothing y’all can do to get them out of here?”