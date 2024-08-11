Bizarre Sci-Fi Performance at 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony Sets Internet on Fire

The closing ceremony for the 2024 Olympics went down on Sunday, August 11. The event was performed in front of a sold-out crowd at the Stade de France.

During the event, a “dystopian” musical number was performed in front of the stadium crowd. The segment retold the story of the Olympics, as well as showcased a future where the event “no longer existed.”

It was a massive segment with over 100 performers involved. It was also very artistic – which means everyone on X (formerly Twitter) couldn’t wait to share their interpretations of that art. And as per usual, there were plenty of jokes being cracked.

A Golden Voyager lands in a world that is deserted and mysterious, ready to explore. 👀#Paris2024 #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/Gr6Z4u7iyb — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) August 11, 2024

X Goes Wild Over Olympics Closing Ceremony Segment

“It’s probably the takeaway talking, but pretty sure this golden voyager is going to figure in my nightmares for the next four years,” one person joked.

“That’s very clever with the lights. Haven’t got a bloody clue what’s going on with the shiny gold dude,” another quipped.

“France you’re being weird again,” one user added.

The Power Rangers putty baddies are coming out #ClosingCeremony pic.twitter.com/pYAlcESs9I — Geoffrey Smith (@GSmithOfficial) August 11, 2024

Many users cracked jokes about the Golden Voyager being the viral breakdancing star Rachael Gunn.

“I think the Golden Voyager is the Aussie breakdancer,” another added.

“I just know that Raygun is going to be part of this #ClosingCeremony and she’s going to throw down some of the maddest breaking moves that anyone’s ever seen, then blow out the Olympic flame and moonwalk out of the stadium.”