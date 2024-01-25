Taylor Swift Considering Legal Action Over AI-Generated NSFW Images, ‘As She Should’ Trends

Taylor Swift is targeting Internet Trolls after images circulated on the internet of the pop singer. AI created fake images featuring Swift in NSFW scenarios. Porn sites have been hosting these deepfakes, and now Swift is reportedly considering legal action.

Someone uploaded fake images of Swift, dressed in her Kansas City Chief gear, performing sexual acts to Celeb Jihad and other sites. From there, social media sites like X, Facebook and Reddit became a source of spread as these images cluttered the internet.

Speaking with Daily Mail, a source close to Swift said the singer is furious. She feels exploited by the images and wants to do everything in her power to have them removed.

The source said, “Whether or not legal action will be taken is being decided but there is one thing that is clear: these fake AI-generated images are abusive, offensive, exploitative, and done without Taylor’s consent and/or knowledge.”

The source continued, “The Twitter account that posted them does not exist anymore. It is shocking that the social media platform even let them be up to begin with. These images must be removed from everywhere they exist and should not be promoted by anyone. Taylor’s circle of family and friends are furious, as are her fans obviously. They have the right to be, and every woman should be. “

The source suggested that there needs to be laws to prevent this from happening to someone else.

In response to the Swift situation, a Meta representative said the company was working to remove any images.

They said, “This content violates our policies and we’re removing it from our platforms and taking action against accounts that posted it. We’re continuing to monitor and if we identify any additional violating content we’ll remove it and take appropriate action.”

Likewise, Congressman Joe Morelle put a bill that would put measures in place against AI technology. The politician pointed out that there needs to be checks to prevent abuse of these systems.

Congressman Tom Kean Jr. opened up about the potential bill and the current state of AI. He believes that Swift is just one of many victimized by the tech.

“It is clear that AI technology is advancing faster than the necessary guardrails,” said Congressman Tom Kean, Jr. “Whether the victim is Taylor Swift or any young person across our country – we need to establish safeguards to combat this alarming trend.”