steph-curry-tears-up-on-the-court-after-latest-draymond-green-ejection

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are fighting for their playoff lives. They lead the Houston Rockets by just one game for the 10th and final playoff spot. So, it is safe to say that every game counts for them right now.

The Warriors had a critical matchup against the Orlando Magic on March 27 which was considered a must-win by some. And less than five minutes into the first quarter Warriors star Draymond Green was ejected from the contest for chirping at the officials.

Steph Curry In Tears After Draymond Ejection

With Steph knowing how important the game was he was noticeably dejected after Draymond got tossed from the game. Cameras caught Curry noticeably emotional on the floor shortly after.

Thankfully for Steph and Warriors fans, Golden State was able to secure the win and keep their playoff hopes alive.

After the game, he sounded off on Green’s ejection and his overall importance to the Warriors’ success.

“We need him. He knows that. We all know that,” Curry said of Green. “So whatever we need to do to keep him on the floor and be available, that’s what’s got to happen. Especially at this point in the year. It was a tough way to start the game.”

The Currys Are Godparents to Lindsay Lohan’s Son

Lindsay Lohan has starred in several Hollywood blockbusters such as The Parent Trap and Mean Girls. So obviously she has scored some of the top connections in the entertainment industry in her career. But what you may not know is that Curry and his wife Ayesha, are godparents to Lindsay’s son Luai.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the Mean Girls star explained how the connection happened.

‘Well, so, my husband knows Michael Mina, the chef, and we were in Dubai and Michael Mina kept saying to Bader, he was like,” You need to introduce Lindsay and Ayesha. I need them to meet.” So, she happened to be coming to Dubai, and we met and we just clicked, right off the bat,” Lindsay said.

“It’s so funny, ’cause like, when you get older in life, you don’t make, like, adult friends and friendships that grow so quickly.”