Lindsay Lohan Reveals How Ayesha & Steph Curry Became Her Son’s Godparents

Lindsay Lohan has starred in several Hollywood blockbusters such as The Parent Trap and Mean Girls. So obviously she has scored some of the top connections in the entertainment industry in her career. But what you may not know is that Golden State Warriors Star, Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha, are godparents to Lindsay’s son Luai.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the Mean Girls star explained how the connection happened.

‘Well, so, my husband knows Michael Mina, the chef, and we were in Dubai and Michael Mina kept saying to Bader, he was like, ”You need to introduce Lindsay and Ayesha. I need them to meet.” So, she happened to be coming to Dubai, and we met and we just clicked, right off the bat,” Lindsay said.

“It’s so funny, ’cause like, when you get older in life, you don’t make, like, adult friends and friendships that grow so quickly.”

Steph Curry Gifts Signed Jersey to Godson

If you didn’t know that Steph and Ayesha were godparents to Lohan’s son don’t feel bad. You aren’t the only one. The revelation was not realized by most people until a couple of weeks ago.

Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, were courtside at the Warriors game when they faced the Atlanta Hawks in February.

After the game Curry went to embrace Lohan and signed a game-worn jersey for her son. The message simply read ‘Your godparents love you!’

Lindsay Lohan Cashes Huge Check for ‘Mean Girls’ Cameo

The remake of the 2000’s classic Mean Girls hit the big screen on January 12. Lindsay Lohan, one of the original Mean Girls, has been a huge part of the film’s rollout. Lohan even makes a surprise cameo in the film. One source told Variety that Lohan received a very hefty check for her guest appearance.

“Sources say Lohan, who became one of young Hollywood’s biggest stars after starring in the 2004 film of the same name, pulled down about $500,000 for half a day of work in the latest incarnation,” Variety wrote.

“In her scene, Lohan returns to the math competition that served as the denouement of the original and offers a full-circle moment for the “Mean Girls” franchise, which also spawned a Broadway musical. The actor also flew in from Dubai to walk the red carpet.”