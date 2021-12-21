Starbucks And Amazon Are Teaming Up For An Amazing New Concept

It’s common knowledge that Starbucks and Amazon are innovative companies that are really good at what they do. But now they are joining forces to bring an amazing new concept to New York City.

And, if this experiment is successful, it might show up in a city near you.

A New Partnership

According to Yahoo, Starbucks announced in November 2021 that they are teaming up with Amazon to create a new cafe experience for customers who are in a hurry–as well as customers who need a state-of-the-art workspace outside of the office.

Known as “Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go” cafes, this new concept will utilize both the “order ahead” feature from the Starbucks app and Amazon Go’s “Just Walk Out” quick payment option.

How It Works

These high-tech contactless cafes have a full menu of Starbucks beverages and bakery items in-store plus an Amazon Go market section–all under one roof. Customers can purchase Starbucks items and they can select other food and drinks from the Amazon Go market.

Food options include Amazon’s salads, hot sandwiches, sushi, and protein bars. There’s also food available from local NYC vendors, like Magnolia Bakery and Ess-a-Bagel.

If a customer orders a Starbucks beverage ahead of time using the app, they can see their order status on an overhead board when they enter the Starbucks Pickup cafe. Then, they can use the “In-Store Code” in the Amazon Shopping app, Amazon One, or a credit card to enter into the Amazon marketplace and lounge.

Using Amazon Go’s “Just Walk Out” quick payment tech, customers can grab items from the market and just go. There’s no need to check out because the items you selected will automatically be charged to your Amazon account. Hence the name “Just Walk Out.”

Getting Work Done

This new cafe concept seems ideal for customers who are on the go and need a quick coffee break. But, it’s also designed to accommodate people who need a workspace outside of the office, and those looking to meet up with friends.

The seated area in the lounge features USB ports and power outlets to keep all your devices charged as you work. And, we’re willing to bet that the cafe is going to have an amazing WiFi connection.

The first Starbucks Pickup with Amazon Go location is now open in Manhattan on 59th Street between Park Avenue and Lexington Avenue. By the end of next year, two more locations will be open in NYC.

Holiday Shopping

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products

The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More

With Over 4000 5-Star Reviews, Kiss Wine Headaches Away With This Revolutionary Wine Filtration System

This Neck Massager Is Unlike Any Other, And Makes The Perfect Holiday Gift