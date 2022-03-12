Stanley Tucci Shares Hot Throwback; He Has Hair And A Mustache! He Almost Looks Like Freddie Mercury

Everybody loves a throwback picture, especially when the person posting looks completely different today. Stanley Tucci’s recent Instagram post is no exception. The actor is almost unrecognizable in the decades-old picture.

Tucci Is Almost Unrecognizable In Throwback Pic

“This was just sent to me from a friend,” Tucci captioned the photo. “C’est moi at university about 42 years ago. Ah, youth. Ah, hair.” The actor, who is bald today, has a full head of dark hair and a mustache in the picture. Tucci is also wearing a white tank top and light blue jeans, leading some to make Freddie Mercury comparisons.

“Seems a pic from a Freddie Mercury’s biopic,” one person commented. Another wrote, “Wow!! Channeling your inner Freddie Mercury there Stanley.” Others simply posted flame and heart emojis to show their love for the photo.

The actor has become something of a sex symbol in recent years, and Tucci says he has no idea why. “I feel great about it,” he told People. “Who goes, ‘I feel terrible about that?’ People think I’m sexy? How awful. It’s wonderful. I don’t get it, but I’m very glad.”

The Actor’s Long Career

Tucci has been acting since high school, making his on-screen debut in the hit film Prizzi’s Honor. The actor shot to nationwide fame after starring in TV show Murder One, where his role earned him his first Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

He’s gone on to star in blockbuster films like The Devil Wears Prada, Easy A, The Hunger Games series, and Spotlight. Tucci has also continued showing up on the small screen, with roles in Frasier, 30 Rock, BoJack Horseman, and Feud: Betty and Joan.

Tucci’s personal life has been just as interesting. After wife Kathryn Spath passed away in 2009, Tucci married literary agent Felicity Blunt in 2012. The couple were introduced by Blunt’s sister and Tucci’s Devil Wears Prada co-star, Emily Blunt, at her own wedding to actor John Krasinski. The couple live in London with their two children, Matteo and Emilia.

Fans loved the vintage picture of the actor, especially now that he’s more popular than ever. Tucci’s throwback shot shows that he’s always been good-looking — it’s just taken the internet this long to catch on.

