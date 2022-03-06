Why Stanley Tucci’s New CNN Show Has Been Delayed

Beloved character actor Stanley Tucci has found a second calling as a lover of Italian food. The Transformers: Age of Extinction star wrote a bestselling memoir/cookbook, and has his own travel series. Season two of CNN’s Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is currently delayed, and there’s a very good reason why.

Finding Delicate Balance

When Ted Turner launched CNN in 1980, it became the first 24-hour news network. It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say its launch fundamentally changed how we consume news and, by extension, what news even is. There is no Fox News or MSNBC without CNN.

There’s always been a pretty big problem, however: forever is a long time to talk about the news. It wasn’t that long ago when news only filled two hours of a network slate. Beginning in 2020, CNN decided to join the documentary game in earnest. The idea is to have some streaming-friendly documentary series that audiences can enjoy, but obviously, breaking news takes precedent. Unsurprisingly, juggling the news of the world with, say, the comedy docuseries The Story of Late Night, has not been an easy task. The series was delayed for months, as was W. Kamau Bell’s United Shades of America.

Case And Point: Tucci

Searching for Italy has already felt the sting of this struggle for balance. The critically lauded series earned multiple Emmy nominations and feels like a spiritual successor to Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, but it hasn’t been easy to air. Despite being filmed pre-pandemic, it didn’t begin airing until February 2021.

Season 2 is facing a similar fate. The series has officially been bumped until the spring because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. There’s just too much to cover in Ukraine to justify cutting out time for Tucci’s escapades. The series was supposed to debut on March 13. Tucci announced the delay on Instagram.

It’s hard to imagine Tucci would harbor any hard feelings at the moment. The crisis in Ukraine is objectively more important than his tour of Naples, but it’s got to be frustrating for all parties. It’s also hard to believe that the news cycle will have settled down by spring, but here’s hoping it does.

Other Irons In The Fire

There is no rest for the weary, as Tucci is still tied to multiple other projects. The King’s Man star is playing Clive Davis in the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody. He’s also set to star alongside Priyanka Chopra in Amazon’s Citadel. No matter what happens with his travel show, you’re guaranteed to get a bit of Tucci in 2022.

