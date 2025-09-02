Stalker Man Killed Ex-Girlfriend, 20, Called 911, And Turned Gun On Himself In Michigan

Sarah Caroll, a 20-year-old woman from Michigan, was reportedly killed by her ex-boyfriend, who had stalked her for months. The man, who remains unnamed, then took his own life.

As reported by WXYZ, the incident occurred on Saturday, August 30. Local police responded to the Woodland Villa Apartments after receiving a shooting report. Upon arrival, officers found Carroll and her ex-boyfriend dead.

Police revealed that the man had fatally shot Carroll before taking his own life. According to Carroll’s mother, Jennifer Carroll, her daughter’s boyfriend called 911, reporting he had shot her. Then, he turned the gun on himself.

As reported by Fox 2, the couple had broken up before the incident. However, the man, only identified as Lincoln, is accused of stalking Sarah Carroll for two months. Furthermore, it appears that the 20-year-old was seeking to obtain a personal protection order that never came to be, WDIV reported.

Mental Illness, Sarah Remembered

Jenniffer and James Carroll, the latter being Sarah’s father, have been left devastated by their daughter’s death. While speaking lovingly about Sarah, they also want this tragedy to serve as a cautionary tale regarding mental health.

“He was suffering from mental illness,” James said, as per WXYX. “We just want to get the message out there that anybody, if their children are suffering from mental illness, get them some help. Get them the help that they need before something like this happens.”

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to raise funds for Sarah’s funeral expenses. It has raised close to $18K out of their $24K goal.

“Sarah was so full of life — smart, brave, strong, and with a smile that lit up every room she entered,” the fundraiser read. “She was only just beginning her journey, and losing her at such a young age is something no family should ever have to go through.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.