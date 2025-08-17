Alabama Family Of Four, Including 2 Children, Found Dead In Triple Murder-Suicide

An Alabama family of four, which included two children, was found dead in their home in Daphne. Police believe that Kenneth O’Neil, 44, shot and killed his wife and children before taking his own life in a triple murder-suicide.

According to an initial release issued by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the gruesome discovery occurred on Thursday, August 14.

Linking to a WALA report, deputies arrived at a Sable Court residence after a welfare check was requested by a family member who does not live in the residence. Attempts to make contact with anyone inside the house came to no avail, so deputies decided to force their way in.

Upon entering, they found the bodies of Kenneth, Larrica Gaines Smith, 41, Khristian Smith, 15, and Kinsley Smith, 11. They had all suffered gunshot wounds, with the weapon used during the shooting being recovered from the scene.

Baldwin County Sheriff Anthony Lowery said, at the time, that police believe the incident to be a murder-suicide. He called the case “as tragic as it comes.”

WKRG reported on August 15 that autopsies revealed that Kenneth O’Neil shot his family before taking his own life. The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences ruled Larrica’s, Khristian’s, and Kinsley’s manners of death as homicide. O’Neill’s was ruled a suicide.

Authorities have yet to find a motive for the violent tragedy.

A Community In Shock

While investigations continue, the community remains in shock. A memorial around the family’s neighbors showed stuffed animals, flowers, and a football, as reported by WKRG.

A neighbor, Shannon Brannon, spoke with WALA, saying that they were the “nicest, sweetest family.”

“Their kids were so sweet,” Brannon said. “They babysat my daughter. Just good people. She just told me they celebrated their wedding anniversary two weeks ago and was happy about it, so I just don’t understand. I don’t understand how this could happen.”

Khristian and Kinsley attended Daphne High School and Daphne East Elementary School, respectively. The schools sent emails to parents and staff, and counselors and social workers were made available to students and staff members.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.