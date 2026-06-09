Spencer Pratt Eliminated From LA Mayoral Race After Placing Third

Not the outcome he and his supporters were hoping for, Spencer Pratt has been officially eliminated from the LA mayoral race.

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According to NBC News, city council member and progressive Democrat Nithya Raman will go up against the incumbent, Karen Bass, after securing more votes than Pratt in mail-in counting.

Bass is in the lead with 34.3% of the votes, while Raman held 28.5%. Pratt finished third at 25.8%. Since neither secured more than 50% of the vote, Bass and Raman will participate in a runoff election this fall.

The incumbent thanked her supporters on election night.

“I appreciate you for believing in me,” she stated. “I appreciate you for standing with me when others doubted me, because you know who I am.”

Bass then added, “I have devoted my entire life to serving the city that I love, where I was born, and I’m going to continue to do that all the way to victory in November.”

Pratt Previously Vowed to Move Out of LA If He Lost the Mayoral Race

Weeks before the election, Pratt stated that he would move out of LA if he lost the mayoral race.

“If Karen Bass gets reelected or Nithya [Raman] gets elected, I will be done with trying to live in LA,” he declared while appearing on The Adam Carolla Show.

Pratt also criticized the homeless population in his declaration. “I’ll go find somewhere that my kids will not have to see naked zombies,” he said. ”And I can have the last American dream somewhere.”

The former reality TV star then said, “I will not rebuild if these people are in charge. Because what would I be putting money into?”

Pratt also said that if he won the mayoral race, he would rebuild his home. The property was destroyed by the Palisades wildfires in early 2025. The reason he decided to run for mayor was how the city handled the wildfires.

After becoming an outspoken critic of the city officials and the mayor, Pratt announced his plans to run.

“The system in Los Angeles isn’t struggling, it’s fundamentally broken,” the former The Hills star stated while announcing his mayoral bid. “It is a machine designed to protect the people at the top and the friends they exchange favors with, while the rest of us drown in toxic smoke and as.”

He further shared, “I have realized that the city I love is being managed into the ground by people who don’t have the courage to actually lead. Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles, and I’m done waiting for someone to take real action. That’s why I am running for mayor. And let me be clear, this just isn’t a campaign. This is a mission.”













