Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Spencer Pratt After ‘The Hills’ Alum Loses LA Mayoral Bid

Shortly after the news broke that Spencer Pratt lost his bid in the LA mayoral race, Jimmy Kimmel decided to troll The Hills alum.

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During the monologue of his late-night show’s Tuesday episode, Kimmel informed the audience that Pratt lost his bid.

“Spencer Pratt was in second place early on, but now with 97% of the votes counted, has dropped to third behind LA City Council member Nithya Raman and incumbent mayor Karen Bass,” Kimmel explained. “They will go to a November runoff against each other — Spencer Pratt will not. And the MAGA crowd is now using this to try to claim the election was rigged.”

Bass is in the lead with 34.3% of the votes, while Raman held 28.5%. Pratt finished third at 25.8%.

Before the election, Pratt stated he would leave LA if he lost the race, noting he would find “the last American dream” somewhere.

To make sure Pratt keeps his promise, Kimmel rented a U-Haul truck for him.

“[He] clearly promised that if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman were elected mayor, that he was going to move out of LA,” Kimmel pointed out. “And Spencer, if you’re watching, we are so, so sorry to see you go. We’re going to miss the hell out of you. You’re a man of your word, and you gotta go.”

Kimmel Decorates the U-Haul For Pratt

The cameras then cut to footage of a U-Haul with the words “just defeated” on its side. It also featured artwork of a sad Pratt and metal cans attached to the back.

“I know things might be tight right now, especially with the out-of-state donation money running out,” Kimmel jokingly declared. “Moving is expensive, so to help you out, we rented you a U-Haul. Our staff spent the whole day decorating for you, and everybody will notice you and wave goodbye as you leave.”

He went on to add, “I hope that you and Heidi are happy wherever it is you go — maybe you could be mayor there! Or maybe just run for mayor and finish in third place there, it could be fun for your new reality show. Either way, Mazel Tov and goodbye, Spencer Pratt!”

The former reality TV star later took to X to respond to Kimmel with footage of his former home, which was destroyed by the Palisades wildfires. “Jimmy Kimmel I guess you missed the part of the story. I don’t need a U-Haul,” he wrote. “I have nothing left to pack.”