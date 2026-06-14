Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Son Honored With Law Enforcement Award 1 Year After Fatal Crash

Nearly a year after he was involved in a fatal car crash and a battle to get his job back as a police officer, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s son, Garry Chapman, received a law enforcement honor.

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While speaking to TMZ, Garry stated that the ACE Interdiction named him as its 2025 Patrol Officer of the Year for his work as a “Criminal Apprehension Specialist.”

ACE interdiction also the news on its social media accounts.

As he continued to speak to the media outlet, Garry said his narcotics seizure numbers were the highest in his county last year. He noted that the recognition “carries extra significance” for him because he was nominated by fellow police officers, who include members of his command staff.

Regarding his father’s reaction to the news, Garry said Dog was “stoked.” He also noted that Dog “especially loved” his son’s “Criminal Apprehension Specialist” title.

Garry Was Previously Fired Following High-Speed Fatal Police Chase

Garry previously experienced some career woes following a high-speed fatal police chase that left one teenager dead and several others injured.

Following the crash, Garry was placed on administrative leave and later fired by the Priceville Police Department. After he filed a termination appeal, the city council overturned the firing.

In a social media statement, Dog celebrated the news.

“Today, God showed up,” he wrote. “After many prayers, my son [Garry] has officially been reinstated as an officer – cleared of any wrongdoing in the tragic pursuit that claimed the life of a young man.”

Dog further shared, “From the beginning, [Garry] acted with honor, courage, and integrity while doing his job to protect and serve. The real tragedy came from a suspect who chose to flee- and whose reckless actions caused a heartbreaking loss that will never be forgotten.”

“While we are grateful to see justice done and [Garry’s] name cleared, our hearts remain heavy for the family who lost their son,” he continued. “As a father, I can understand that pain all too well, and our prayers will continue to be with them.”

Dog then added, “Today reminds us that truth always comes to light, that God never leaves His children, and that faith will carry you through even the darkest storms.”

Garry’s attorney also told TMZ that while he was reinstated, he had to serve a complete 120-hour suspension from the force.