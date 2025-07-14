Spencer Pratt Reveals Why He Didn’t Go to Long-Brody Jenner’s Wedding

Shortly after Brody Jenner married Tia Blanco, Spencer Pratt revealed why he wasn’t in attendance for the special event.

A TikTok follower asked Pratt about why he was noticeably absent from Jenner’s special day. “At Heidi’s sister’s wedding,” Pratt wrote. He also shared a photo of himself and his sons, Gunner and Ryker, in wedding attire.

“Holly had her wedding same time,” Pratt pointed out.

Although he didn’t attend Brody Jenner’s wedding, Spencer Pratt shared some aerial paparazzi images from the special event to his Instagram Stories. “@brodyjenner I didn’t call the helicopter,” he captioned the post.

Jenner responded to the post by posting a series of laughing/crying emojis.

Jenner and Blanco exchanged vows outside of the Malibu home of Jenner’s mother, Linda Thompson, over the weekend. Among the 60-70 guests was Caitlyn Jenner.

“Last night was truly something special,” Jenner wrote in his Instagram Stories. “We had the best time celebrating our love with all of you. Thank you to everyone who came out and made it such an unforgettable night. We felt so much love and couldn’t be more grateful.”

The couple opted for a long engagement after Jenner proposed to Blanco in June 2023. They welcomed daughter, Honey Raye Jenner, a month later.

Spencer Pratt Wasn’t Invited to Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter’s 2018 Nuptials

Spencer Pratt’s noticeable absence from Broady Jenner and Tia Blanco’s wedding came just years after Pratt made it well-known that his long-time friend didn’t invite him to his wedding to ex-wife, Katilynn Carter.

“We weren’t invited,” Pratt said about why he wasn’t at Jenner and Carter’s nuptials. “He [probably] knew I don’t like long flights.”

Although he wasn’t invited, Pratt went on to criticize Caitlyn Jenner, Brody’s father, for not attending that wedding. “[Caitlyn ] is the worst dad. [She] wouldn’t even call Brody on his birthdays. And [she] lived in the Valley. It’s like, ‘Oh, I’m in the Czech Republic and we don’t have phones here today.’ [She] was always bad as a human, from what I saw, being Brody’s best friend.”

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter called it quits on their marriage a little more than a year after exchanging vows. Following their separation, it was revealed that the exes did not legally get married.