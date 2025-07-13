brody-jenner-marries-tia-blanco-with-caitlyn-jenner-in-attendance

Brody Jenner has reportedly surfed into married life, saying “I do” to his longtime partner, Tia Blanco.

Sources with “direct knowledge” told TMZ the couple married at Brody’s mother Linda Thompson’s, Malibu home on Saturday evening. Around 60-70 guests attended, including Caitlyn Jenner.

In June 2023, Jenner, 41, proposed to pro surfer Blanco, 28, during their fairytale-inspired, princess-themed baby shower. “Can’t wait to love you forever,” Jenner wrote alongside the sweet footage.

Just a month later, on July 29, the couple joyfully welcomed their daughter, Honey Raye Jenner.

“Momma and baby are in perfect health. We are so incredibly in love and have been cherishing this precious time together as a family. We want to thank everyone for all the love and support,” Blanco and Jenner wrote in a joint Instagram post.

The couple revealed they were expecting their first child in January 2023, following the announcement of their relationship in May 2022.

Brody Jenner Got Married Once Before, But the Union Wasn’t Legally Recongnized

The TMZ noted that this marks Brody’s first legal marriage in the United States. The reality TV personality and his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, held a commitment ceremony in Bali back in 2018. However, that union was not legally recognized in the U.S.

Caitlyn Jenner may have missed that ceremony in the past, but she made it to this one, even in the wake of a recent tragedy.

Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner’s close friend and manager, tragically lost her life earlier this month in an ATV accident. According to law enforcement sources, Hutchins collided with the back of a car before plunging into a ravine. Both passengers in the other vehicle were unharmed

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins in 2020. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Hutchins, also transgender, was CEO and director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation. They met in 2015 when Jenner transitioned and quickly became close. Hutchins later appeared in several episodes of Jenner’s reality show, I Am Cait.

Shortly after her friend’s death, Jenner told the Daily Mail she was going through “tough times” but did “not want to talk” about Hutchins’ fatal accident.