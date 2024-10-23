‘Southern Charm’ Star Patricia Altschul’s Beloved Butler Michael Kelcourse Dead at 71

Michael Kelcourse, beloved for serving as the butler to Charleston matriarch Patricia Altschul on Southern Charm, has sadly passed away. The fan favorite was 71 years old.

His death was confirmed in an Instagram post by Altschul. He passed away on October 22 in Sarasota, Florida, weeks after enduring another stroke.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Michael, who left us yesterday morning in Sarasota,” Altschul wrote alongside a snapshot of a grinning Kelcourse. “More than just a devoted butler, he was a trusted friend, confidant, and member of our family for over 20 years.”

“Michael’s time on Southern Charm endeared him to many, as his humor and kindness quickly made him a fan favorite,” she added. “Over the past two weeks, he was deeply touched by the incredible number of cards and well-wishes from fans. I’ve been told there were hundreds, and they brought him immense joy during his final days.”

Michael Kelcourse’s Death Followed a Series of Strokes

Following his stroke earlier this month, Altschul, 83, shared the news with her followers in an Instagram post. She urged fans to send cards to Kelcourse in celebration of his 71st birthday on October 13 as part of his recovery process.

“We are sure he would love to receive your birthday and well wishes,” she urged at the time. “I know he means so much to so many of you.”

Image via Instagram / Patricia Altschul

Kelcourse, who appeared on Southern Charm through season 7, experienced an acute spinal cord stroke in 2021. After recovering in Atlanta, he later relocated to an assisted living facility in Florida.

His passing was also reported on the website of the non-profit organization CaringBridge. The organization had been providing updates on his health since his stroke in October. In a post by Luzanne Otte, it was shared that he died due to complications arising from a spinal cord injury and stroke.

“In Michael’s final week, he was surrounded by loved ones reading the kind words written by hundreds of beloved fans in birthday cards,” Otte added.

Kelcourse, who started working for Altschul in 2004, often featured on Southern Charm. He was seen serving champagne to Altschul and her guests and often accompanied her around Charleston.

Meanwhile, Southern Charm fans flooded the comments to Altschul’s post about Michael Kelcourse’s passing.

“Michael ignited a passion for gin-only cocktails for my house and I think about him every Friday evening when sipping my “medicine,”’ one fan wrote. So sorry for your loss. Thank you for letting Michael into our lives via the show,” a second fan added.

“Michael won over so many hearts with his impeccable class, charm, and wit. Thank you for sharing him with all of us,’ a third fan wrote in tribute.