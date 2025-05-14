South Carolina Couple Allegedly Allowed Their 6-Month-Old Twins To Be Gnawed By Rats

A South Carolina couple, Justin and Akayla Bearden, both 24, have been accused of allowing rats to gnaw on their two six-month-old twins, leaving them covered in blood. They have been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child, but were granted PR bonds.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, and reported by WSMV, police arrived at the Bearden residence on Friday, May 9. Reportedly, Akayla had called 911 during the morning. She had found one of her twins, a girl, was covered in blood. In the sheriff’s office’s words, a “large rat started eating the child.”

Upon arriving at the residence, deputies found blood on the baby girl’s body, as well as in her bassinet. Upon inspection, they found that the six-month-old had suffered bites on her arms, head, ears, and face. Her twin brother had also suffered from rat bites, displaying marks on his feet. The girl was rushed to the Greenville Memorial Hospital to receive treatment.

Allegedly, both Justin and Akayla Bearden admitted to authorities that they were aware that field rats were becoming an issue at their home. However, despite knowing of the presence of the rodents, the parents allegedly still let the girls live in such deplorable conditions.

Charged And PR Bond

According to Fox Carolina, the Bearden couple was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child, each. On Tuesday, May 13, however, a judge granted them a PR (Personal Recognizance) bond. This means they didn’t have to pay any money, but instead committed to be present at all court appearances.

Both twins and a third sibling are now in the custody of the Department of Social Services (DSS). Additionally, Justin and Akayla Bearden have been banned from contacting the kids unless otherwise allowed by the DSS.

This incident is similar to the 2023 case of a six-month-old Indiana baby who was severely injured by rat bites. According to 14News, the child had suffered more than 50 rat bites while he slept in his crib. Bites were found in his cheek, forehead, nose, foot, arm, fingers, and toes, as per the outlet.

David and Angel Schonabaum, the child’s parents, as well as the child’s aunt, Delania Thurman, were arrested on child neglect charges.