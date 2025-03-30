Popular Bassinet Brand Issues Apology for Asking Influencer to Return Product After Her Baby Died

A popular bassinet brand has issued an apology for asking an influencer to return their product after her baby passed away.

According to E! News, Happiest Baby sent influencer Brooklyn Larsen a $1,700 bassinet in exchange for tagging the company in related content. Unfortunately, Brooklyn and her husband Tanner unexpectedly lost their son Rocky right before his birth.

To add insult to injury, Happiest Baby allegedly asked Brooklyn to return the bassinet. The influencer’s sister, Kenna Bangerter, called out the company.

“Super disappointed in a certain brand during this unimaginable time for my sister,” Bangerter wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story. “After sending an email regarding the content she wasn’t able to send – because her baby passed away. They demanded she send the bassinet back. The empty baby bassinet, still sitting next to her bed. Because she didn’t ‘deliver the content.’”

Bangerter then wrote, “I want you to think about why she couldn’t deliver the content. I’m absolutely disgusted by a BABY brand who promotes support for moms & babies – that doesn’t even have the decency to give her the space to grieve the bassinet she never got to fill.”

The Bassinet Brand Breaks Its Silence About the Situation With An Apology

In the comment section of an Instagram post, Happiest Baby issued an apology to Larsen and her family.

“We were devastated to learn of Rocky’s passing. In December we sent flowers to Brooklyn’s home, and shared our condolences in a note to her manager (with whom we communicated),” the comment reads. “Content was never a consideration, and at no time did we mention anything about content or obligations since her loss.”

The company further stated, “We offered her team (not her directly, to respect her privacy) to set up a courier pickup to help alleviate a potentially painful trigger. In our experience, some grieving families prefer to have certain items removed from their home.”

Happiest Baby then shared, “Our entire mission is to support families, and it pains us to know that Brooklyn’s experience with us did not reflect that. We have apologized directly to Brooklyn for any additional hurt we may have caused. The well-being of families is and always will be our utmost priority.”