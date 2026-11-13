‘Soul Food’ Favorite Dead at 91: Family Confirms Death of Irma P. Hall

Veteran actress Irma P. Hall, best known to audiences as Big Mama in the film and television version of Soul Food, has died. She was 91.

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Hall died on Nov. 10, Variety reported, citing a statement from her family.

“Irma P. Hall was a beloved actress, author, poet, educator and public speaker whose contributions touched countless lives throughout her remarkable career. Her legacy of talent, dedication and compassion will continue to inspire generations to come.”

The family requests privacy as they mourn their loss.

Hall was born in Beaumont, Texas and raised in Chicago. She graduated from Texas College in 1956, and became a high school teacher who taught French, Spanish, and other languages in the Houston and Dallas areas.

Her first acting role came in 1973’s Book of Numbers after being discovered by director Raymond St. Jacques. She also appeared in 1991’s Backdraft and 1992’s Mo’ Money.

But it was her role in 1997’s Soul Food that defined her career. Hall played Big Mama Joseph, and won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture in 1998.

She went on to reprise her role in the 2000 Showtime television series.

Another standout role was as Marva Munson in the Coen brothers 2004 film The Ladykillers, starring Tom Hanks. The actor paid tribute to Hall on Instagram.

“Irma P. Hall was a sheer joy…May her memory be eternal… -Hanks.”

After The Ladykillers, Hall also made appearances on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, The Game and Chicago Fire.