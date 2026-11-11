Latest Update on Halle Berry’s Legal Battle With Her Ex

Halle Berry faces another development in her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez, who wants the actress to increase her monthly child support payments for their 13-year-old son, Maceo.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Martinez wants a judge to reconsider their existing child support arrangement following a significant change in their custody agreement.

Berry currently pays Martinez $8,000 per month in child support, alongside 4.3% of her annual income exceeding $2 million.

Halle Berry Claims She Spends Significantly More Time With Their Child

The former couple originally agreed to those payments when they shared 50-50 physical custody of Maceo. However, Martinez argues that he now cares for their son approximately 82% of the time, while Berry receives around 18% of the parenting time.

Martinez claims the revised arrangement has increased his monthly expenses. He reportedly told the court that his acting residuals average just $776 per month, while his monthly expenses and anticipated spending needs exceed $17,500.

He wants the court to recalculate Berry’s child support contributions to reflect their current parenting arrangement. However, Martinez has not specified the additional amount he wants because he still awaits Berry’s updated financial records.

The latest request follows months of increasingly contentious custody proceedings.

Martinez previously accused Berry of physically harming their son during an alleged September altercation. Berry strongly denied the accusations.

A judge dissolved Martinez’s temporary restraining order and rejected his request for a domestic violence restraining order against the actress on October 29. However, Martinez retained primary physical custody, while both parents continued to share legal custody.

The former couple must return to court on December 17 for another custody hearing.

Berry and Martinez married in 2013, separated in 2015 and finalised their divorce in 2023.