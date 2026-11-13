Avril Lavigne Welcomes Baby

Avril Lavigne is a mom! The “Complicated” singer shocked everyone by announcing she welcomed her first child, a girl.

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“Our Mini F—ing Princess has arrived 🎀👑🍼🩷,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Lavigne turned comments on the post off, so fans couldn’t leave messages of congratulations, but the post already has over a million likes.

In the mini slideshow, the 42-year-old pop-punk singer shared three pictures. The first is a picture of the baby holding Lavigne’s hand while her partner holds the baby’s arm.

The second photo is Lavigne holding her baby girl, and the last picture is of three pairs of Vans belonging to Lavigne, her partner and the baby, on a skateboard.

Lavigne didn’t identify her partner in any of the pictures. She has given no indication that she has been in a relationship.

While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2024, the “Girlfriend” singer merely shrugged when asked if she was in a relationship.

Her birth announcement is the first new post on Lavigne’s Instagram account in over a year. The last post is from Oct. 23, 2025 at the When We Were Young festival.

Fans are leaving congratulatory comments on that post, expressing their excitement for her new role.