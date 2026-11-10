Latest on Antonio Brown’s Attempted Murder Case

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown had agreed to a plea deal that will keep him out of jail. If he hadn’t agreed, he would be spending decades behind bars.

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On Nov. 6, Brown pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm in exchange for three years of probation, NBC News reported.

He must undergo a mandatory psychological evaluation and if mandated, must undergo weekly counseling.

Brown is “extremely grateful that this is finally behind us,” and the attempted murder charge was removed, his defense attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, told reporters.

“My client was facing 30 years in prison with a 20-year minimum mandatory and he was given an offer he just couldn’t refuse,” Eiglarsh said. “Probation was too good to turn down, and we’re both very excited about the outcome.”

When asked about the outcome, 38-year-old Brown said “I thank God.”

Brown is accused of grabbing a security guard’s handgun at a boxing match in Miami on May 15, 2025. He then opened fire on a man he’d been in a fistfight with earlier that evening, according to authorities.

Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, the alleged victim, told police one of the bullets grazed his neck.

On Sept. 9, Nantambu made a statement through his lawyer, saying he “does not wish to participate” in the prosecution of Brown, ESPN reported.

His lawyer, Richard L. Cooper said that Nantambu “has made the deeply personal decision to forgive Antonio Brown for the events that occurred in Miami in May 2025.”

“For Mr. Nantambu, forgiveness does not diminish the seriousness of what occurred,” Cooper said. “It means refusing to allow anger or resentment to dictate how he moves forward.”