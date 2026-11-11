The Latest James Bond Reboot Casting Speculation, Explained

Despite many names being thrown around as the next James Bond, there is no official announcement about who’s taking up the 007 mantle.

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On Nov. 2, Showbiz411 said “word on the street” said actor Callum Turner was the next Bond.

“He’s tall, but not too tall. He can act, but not too much,” the “exclusive” said. “Director Denis Villeneuve can shape him up.”

And on Nov. 5, The U.S. Sun reported that Josh O’Connor had told his castmates in the play Golden Boy that he had gotten the role.

“Out of nowhere, and oiled by a few glasses of lager, they blurted out that Josh was the next James Bond,” a source told the outlet.

“They said that he had confided in them about getting the role when the cast of Golden Boy had celebratory drinks after the play finished its run on Halloween.”

According to the outlet, O’Connor name has been linked to the role for more than a year. His odds of landing the part are 12:1.

“It’s an incredibly bizarre pinch- me moment, even being uttered in that same sentence and being considered for something like that,” he said of the possibility. “But I am afraid there is nothing to say beyond that.”

Dunkirk actor Jack Lowden has also been named as a possibility.

Now, it is being reported that Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult are also allegedly in the running.

According to Variety, both actors were brought in to screen test for the part.

Both have been part of successful film franchises recently, with Hoult playing Lex Luthor in the Superman movies, and Pattinson starring as Batman. But Pattison may have a slight edge after working with Villeneuve on Dune: Part Three.

Variety reported that Harry Styles was in talks about the role, and 41-year-old Theo James could be in the running.

No one knows when the official announcement will be made.