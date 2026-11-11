Usher and Chris Brown Concert Suddenly Canceled Amidst Feud Rumors

One of Usher and Chris Brown’s Los Angeles has been canceled, and the cancellation makes it seem that their feud is still happening.

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TMZ reported that the show, scheduled for Monday, Nov. 16 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood has been scrapped. The outlet received a Ticketmaster screenshot marking the show “CANCLED.”

Fans were notified that the cost of their tickets will be refunded.

The cancellation comes after the headliners got into an argument last week before their Atlanta concert.

Sources told TMZ that the men have yet to sit down and address the issues that led to the argument. One source said the relationship was “still icy” despite singer Tank saying they had talked and worked things out.

Despite the headliners still not getting along, the rest of the crew have maintained a good energy and hope they work their issues out soon.

The feud started because Usher wanted to start their Atlanta show on time, but Brown wanted to delay the start to allow attendees who were stuck in traffic time to get into the venue.

Their disagreement caused the concert to start three hours late.

Right now, it’s unclear if the Los Angeles cancellation has anything to do with the fight. Their two additional Atlanta shows still happened, and they haven’t canceled their LA show for Nov. 15.

In terms of the fight, only time will tell if they can act like grownups and deal with their problems.