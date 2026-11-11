Acclaimed Movie and TV Actor After ‘Difficult Battle’: Wife Confirms Stacy Keach’s Death

Acclaimed American actor Stacy Keach, best known for portraying legendary private investigator Mike Hammer, has died at the age of 85.

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His wife, Malgosia Tomassi Keach, confirmed his death following a lengthy battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Keach died on November 10, 2026, at the couple’s family home in Magdalenka, Poland.

In a statement to the outlet, his wife expressed profound sadness over the loss of her husband, describing his final battle as one that demanded extraordinary courage and determination.

Stacy Keach To Be Remembered As AN Extraordinary Actor

She remembered him as a remarkable actor, devoted companion and the heart of their family. She also praised his resilience throughout his illness.

“Stacy was not only a legendary actor, admired and loved by audiences the world over, but also my beloved husband, my companion and the heart of our family,” she said.

“His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives. But his extraordinary spirit, his unforgettable voice and the love he gave so generously will remain with us forever.”

Born on June 2, 1941, in Savannah, Georgia, Keach built an extraordinary career across film, television and theatre that spanned more than six decades.

He earned widespread recognition for his portrayal of hard-nosed detective Mike Hammer in the television series Mickey Spillane’s Mike Hammer during the 1980s. The role established him as a familiar face among television audiences.

His impressive filmography also included Fat City (1972), The New Centurions (1972), Up in Smoke (1978), American History X (1998) and Nebraska (2013).

Television viewers also recognised him as prison warden Henry Pope in Prison Break and Ken Titus in the comedy series Titus. He later appeared as Cardinal Kevin Kearns in Blue Bloods.

Beyond acting, Keach earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of celebrated American author Ernest Hemingway in the 1988 television miniseries Hemingway. His performance earned him a Golden Globe Award.