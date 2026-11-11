Son of Former ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Contestant Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Jack Sabàto, son of actors Virginia Madsen and Antonio Sabàto Jr., was arrested after a hit-and-run in Anchorage, Alaska.

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Charging documents reviewed by Alaska news station KTUU say that the 32-year-old was driving a Chevy Tahoe when he hit a pedestrian at an intersection at 5:35 a.m. on Nov. 9.

The pedestrian was identified as Carl Simmonds, according to the charging documents.

Police arrived at the scene of the hit-and-run around 5:48 a.m. They were able to recover footage of the incident and used it to identify the car.

The police then traced the license plate back to Sabàto’s home address, where a neighbor told them his place of work.

Police located the vehicle at his place of work at 12:45 p.m. It had “fresh damage to the right front corner that was consistent with a pedestrian strike,” the documents said.

After they obtained a warrant, police seized the car.

Sabàto called police at 2:46 p.m., telling them he had hit an animal with his car. He told police he was heading home after “doing late night DoorDashing,” when he turned onto the road.

He said that “something suddenly appeared in the road” and then his headlights went out.

According to the charging documents, Sabàto knew he hit “something,” but was afraid to check because he doesn’t have insurance and was scared. He allegedly told the police he called them because he “knew the worst.”

Sabàto was arrested and remanded at the Anchorage Correctional Complex on charges of leaving the scene of an accident without assisting the injured and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in injury or death.

He was arraigned at the Anchorage Jail Courtroom, and said he’s working as an Amazon delivery driver. His bail was set at $5,000, plus a $5,000 penalty if he fails to show up for court dates.

Antonio Sabàto Jr. is known for his role on General Hospital and competing on season 19 of Dancing with the Stars. Virginia Madsen is best known for the films Candyman and Sideways, which earned her an Academy Award nomination.