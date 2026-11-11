Beloved Family Attraction Shutting Down After 34 Years

After over three decades in business, a real-life Old MacDonald’s Farm in Texas is shutting their barn doors.

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They announced on Facebook that their last day of business will be Nov. 30, 2026.

“Founded and built from the ground up by Donald, this place was more than just a business to him,” they said. “It was his passion, his hard work, and a huge part of his life. Following his passing, we know that things simply won’t be the same without the man who was the heart and soul behind it all.”

The farm was founded in Humble, Texas by Don Allen and Susanne Wilkerson in 1991, according to their website.

Created as a way for people to escape the “hustle and bustle of city life,” the farm has 12 petting zoo barns, train ride, pony rides, seasonal activities, and playgrounds for kids of all ages.

“For 34 years, this business has been fortunate enough to be part of this incredible community. We have built relationships, made lifelong connections, and had the privilege of serving so many wonderful people along the way,” the message continued.

“To our loyal customers, friends, and community, thank you. Thank you for your support, your trust, your friendships, and the love you have shown this business and our family over the last 34 years. You have been such a meaningful part of this journey, and we will forever be grateful.”

“Although this chapter is coming to an end, the legacy he built and the memories made along the way will always remain.”